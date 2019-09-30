HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A new poll released by Quinnipiac University shows growing support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
The poll shows voters are spilt on removing Trump from office, 47-47 percent. On September 25, the poll shows voters thought the president shouldn’t be impeached, 57-37 percent.
Officials said among political party subgroups, Democrats showed the greatest change from the last poll from 90-5 percent compared to 73-21 percent last week.
"Following a week when House Democrats announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump and more information emerged about the President's actions regarding Ukraine, public opinion about impeachment is showing a shift. The percentage of voters who think the President should be impeached and removed from office climbed," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Mary Snow.
The president’s approval rating has dropped from 53-41 percent compared to last week’s approval rating of 55-40 percent.
To read the entire poll, click here.
HAHAHA The QU poll is a joke. If Trump said oxygen was good for you and the poll asked should we continue to breathe oxygen it would report most people said stop breathing oxygen.
