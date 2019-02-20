HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Quinnipiac University released the results of a poll that asked about Virginia's political controversies and President Donald Trump's approval rating.
The Hamden-based university had the results of the poll available at 8 a.m.
With support from black voters, 48-percent of Virginia voters said Gov. Ralph Northam should not resign. However, 42 percent said he should step down.
A much wider 65 to 26 percent of voter said he should not be impeached.
Northam recently had a yearbook photo of him in blackface resurface. Initially, he admitted dressing as Michael Jackson for a dance competition, but later backtracked. He's also refused to step down, despite the urging of Democratic presidential candidates.
"The good news for Gov. Ralph Northam is that Virginia voters have mixed feelings about him - not terrible but hardly reassuring in the wake of the brouhaha over his alleged use of blackface when he was a medical student more than three decades ago" said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.
Meanwhile, Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is accused of sexually assaulting two women. Fairfax denied both cases.
Thirty-seven percent of voter believe the two accusers with only 12 percent believing Fairfax. Fifty-one percent were undecided.
Finally, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring admitted to dressing in blackface as a college student. Herring voluntarily admitted it in a statement following Northam's scandal.
"Attorney General Mark Herring scores best among the three officials in hot water," Brown said.
Herring should not resign, 54 percent of voters said. That's compared to 22 percent who believe he should.
In addition to asking questions about all three Virginia politicians, the poll asked voters about Trump's approval rating following his national emergency declaration.
Virginia voters disapprove 59 to 36 percent of the job Trump is doing.
Last week, Trump said he signed a spending bill that did not include funding for a border security wall. To get the finding anyway, he declared a national emergency.
From Feb. 14 to 18, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,150 Virginia voters with a margin of error of +/- 4.2 percentage points, including the design effect.
For more details on the poll, head here.
