HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – After a day off, the impeachment inquiry will ramp up again on Friday with more witnesses set to testify.
The hearings have already gotten off to an explosive start with new information surfacing.
The biggest thing heard on Wednesday was that a witness says he heard President Donald Trump talking about the investigation into the Biden’s. That testimony was never heard before.
It was the bombshell revelation that deepens the president’s role in the Ukraine saga, which is now threatening to get him impeached.
“The member of my staff asked Ambassador Sondland what President Trump thought about Ukraine. Ambassador Sondland respond that President Trump cares more about the investigations Biden, which Giuliani was pressing for,” said Bill Taylor.
Bill Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, said he’d just learned that a staff member witnessed a call in a restaurant between the U.S. Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, and Trump.
Trump, according to that aide, had asked about investigations.
Sondland, who donated a million dollars to the president’s inauguration, was the one who insisted to Taylor there was no quid pro quo.
But after Sondland’s sworn testimony to the impeachment committees, he went back and reversed his position, admitting he told a top Ukrainian official, “resumption of U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks.”
Quinnipiac Constitutional Law Professor William Dunlap says if that’s true, this spells trouble for Trump.
“It would be extremely difficult and extremely dubious to impeach a president because people working for him had done something, but if he’s actually involved, then it really changes the story,” Dunlap said.
Kelly Anne Conway says what the staffer says he heard shouldn’t matter.
"You're telling us what somebody else said, what somebody else overheard. But he'll be asked, how close were you to the phone? Do you, have you ever heard the president's voice on the phone before? Were you in a restaurant? How noisy was it,” Conway said.
Tomorrow, the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch will testify. She has said that she was told by a senior Ukrainian official to “watch her back” after it became clear Rudy Giuliani and his associates were targeting her in what she called a “concerted campaign.”
“She had been objecting to some of the activities that had been going on in Ukraine and around the embassy, so I would imagine that’s what she’s going to be talking about tomorrow,” Dunlap said.
Some of those who have heard directly from the president on Ukraine are refusing to answer questions.
Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, who admitted to a quid pro quo before walking it back, and former National Security Advisor John Bolton, have both rejected the Democrat’s requests.
Tune into Channel 3 on Friday to watch the impeachment hearings.
