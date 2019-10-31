HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A Quinnipiac University professor and some students are pushing the school to ban a popular fast food restaurant.
The controversy was kicked off by one single post on Twitter by a QU professor who believes, quite simply, that Chick-fil-A should never be allowed to have a presence on this campus.
When Quinnipiac University Journalism Chair Margarita Diaz spotted a Chick-fil-A food truck on campus, she didn’t mince words, stating on social media “Why does @QuinnipiacU continue to welcome @ChickfilA to campus? This company’s ownership has zealously embraced a homophobic stance. We can do better.”
The professor’s argument is that because Chick-fil-A has donated millions of dollars to charities many consider anti-LGBTQ, and allowing the fast food restaurant any presence on campus is wrong.
“That’s not really the image we want on our campus, we are trying to be completely inclusive,” said Eric Loblundo.
Meanwhile, other students say the issue is not a big deal, especially because Quinnipiac does not have a Chick-fil-A restaurant on campus.
Occasionally, student organizations hire the food truck for parties and fundraisers.
A university spokesperson said the school will have a meeting about whether or not banning Chick-fil-A would be the right decision, saying "We expect all vendors to uphold our commitment to equity and inclusion. Our community will continue to engage in thoughtful dialogue on broad issues related to diversity and inclusion."
The restaurant has not responded to requests seeking comment, but in the past, they have not shielded away from promoting what they consider the traditional family, saying “It is well known that our founder S. Truett Cathy used biblical principles to guide our business in its formative stages, and that we still uphold those principles.”
Diaz said at this point she is satisfied that QU leaders will discuss this issue with the campus community.
That meeting has not been scheduled yet, but a Quinnipiac spokesperson says it will happen soon.
