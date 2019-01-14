HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Quinnipiac University will shut down its greater New Haven community radio station.
On Monday, the university said AM-1220 WQUN will stop broadcasting on May 31.
The station first went on the air in 1997 and was used as a training ground for students to practice their broadcasting skills.
The university says the number of students who consider a career in radio has sharply declined.
Quinnipiac will repurpose the Hamden building to match the needs of students.
