HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- College students at Quinnipiac University can now learn more about helping to keep their campus safe.
The school is rolling out an EMS program, designed to not only provide medical care but also give their students some real-life experience.
There are 250 colleges and universities that have EMS programs, and now Quinnipiac is joining that list, staffed with student volunteers, all licensed EMTs who will respond to emergencies on campus and provide care until the Hamden Fire Department can arrive.
“We’re all trained in CPR, we’re all full EMTs, so anything you’d get in a basic ambulance, we’re ready to go,” said Rob Lay, a senior at Quinnipiac University.
Students like Lay and Charles Dunn have been EMTs in their hometowns for the past few years.
“For us, we have everything from AEDs, epinephrine, glucose, so if anyone is having a diabetic emergency where their blood sugar gets too low, we’ll be able to fix that for them,” said Dunn, a sophomore.
To get ready for the new program, students have been riding with members of Hamden’s Fire Department, interacting with patients.
And starting next month, when a 911 call goes out, campus public safety will be notified, and the Res-Q staff will roll, providing aide until the fire department and a local ambulance can arrive.
“And even if it only takes 4 or 5 minutes, it seems like an eternity. So, the idea of having people right on campus who can respond within a minute or two, is very comforting,” said Dr. Phil Brewer, Quinnipiac University campus medical director.
Not only comforting, but also pretty important.
“You know in those moments where seconds count, we’ll be able to shave 2-3 minutes off of response times, where that can make a big difference, depending on what’s going on,” Lay said.
“I think it’s an amazing opportunity. It allows us to give back to our Quinnipiac community, as well as enhance the medical care our students will receive whenever they have a medical emergency,” Dunn said.
Right now, the Res-Q program will be staffed from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, with a goal to eventually expand to around the clock coverage, seven days a week.
