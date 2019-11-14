HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Quinnipiac University student said she was sexually assaulted during a walk near campus.
According to a memo that went out to students, it happened Saturday night when she got into a car with two men.
The victim told police she was walking in the area of Mount Carmel Avenue and New Road in Hamden around 11 p.m. on Saturday when the driver stopped the car to offer her a ride.
After getting into the vehicle, the student said she was sexually assaulted by one of the males inside the car.
The two men were described as being about 25 years old. They were in a blue four-door older model sedan with a loud muffler.
Quinnipiac students said they're still trying to process the news of what happened.
“You don’t think that really happens, but it does," said Sarah Doire, a Quinnipiac sophomore.
"I think it's pretty scary that stuff like that can happen so close to where we live," said Cal Griffith, a Quinnipiac junior.
Parents said this generation may be more trusting, but this is an example of teaching children about safety.
"All the teenagers or the young adults just think everyone is cool and they're just going to be nice," said Diane Homar, a Hamden mother.
“I wouldn’t walk around town by myself, I just wouldn’t," Doire said. "It’s scary but I feel safe on campus.”
Anyone with information about the incident should contact Hamden police at 203-582-6200.
Mount Carmel Avenue and New Road doesn't meet - wrong streets named in article!!!
