HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – For one local college student, Hurricane Dorian is hitting close to home.
Not only does she live in North Carolina currently, but she grew up in the Bahamas, so watching the devastation along with the projected path is not easy.
Maddie Kennedy just started her freshman year at Quinnipiac University. She’s been keeping a close eye on Dorian and thinking of home, where she still has family and plenty of friends on the island.
“It’s definitely difficult because primarily I’ve always been home for storms like this. I was there for Matthew,” Kennedy said.
For Hurricane Dorian, Kennedy finds herself not only thousands of miles away on the Hamden campus, but also hopeless.
“It is really hard knowing that your friends and family are struggling and that you can’t be there to help them and to make sure they’re alright,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy grew up in Freeport and said her dad is down in the Bahamas right now.
She said they were fortunate their house survived the storm, but others weren’t as lucky.
“There are certain areas on the island where there are houses on stilts and even up 15 feet high, their houses were completely flooded, really scary. I knew some people that had to hide on their roofs and their houses were completely submerged under water,” Kennedy said.
In addition to the damage, it hasn’t been easy to communicate with those back on the island.
“I actually just heard from a friend earlier today after not hearing from him for the whole entire storm, so it’s definitely nerve-wracking being so far away from home,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy says there are reports of a hospital, the humane society, and even the airport getting flooded, which means she doesn’t know when her father will be able to leave.
“It’s kind of stressful because my dad can’t get off the island for a long time. That’s why he went back to make sure everything is safe, but it’s kind of hard knowing he won’t be there for a long time,” Kennedy said.
In addition to watching what happened in the Bahamas, Kennedy also is keeping a close eye on North Carolina. She lives outside of Raleigh and points out that area had to deal with a lot of rain and flooding following Hurricane Matthew three years ago.
