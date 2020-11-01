HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Several Quinnipiac University students that recently attended a large gathering at Anthony's Ocean View have been sent home.
School officials made the announcement Sunday.
They say that the gathering happened on Thursday and that students from other universities were also in attendance.
So far, about 20 Quinnipiac University students that were at the gathering have been identified and sent home for the remainder of the semester.
The gathering at Anthony's Ocean View showed that attendees were in violation of several health guidelines, including not wearing face coverings and social distancing wasn't practiced.
"The investigation is ongoing, and any additional students identified who attended this event also will be sent home," says Qunnipiac University President Judy Olian.
School officials continue to investigate.
Anyone with any information on the event or the attendees is asked to contact the university's hotline at 203-582-4333.
