HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Three Quinnipiac University students have been penalized after allegedly vandalizing an administrator's on campus residence.
Chief Tony Reyes says these incidents took place within the last few days.
In one case, a rock had been thrown through the residence's window while in another incident, a note containing inflammatory language was posted on the front door.
The administrator is not being identified at this time.
Reyes said that an interim suspension has been passed down to the three students pending a conduct review.
"I want to remind our entire university community that we take seriously any act of violence or intimidation against any individual or group, and we will hold those responsible fully accountable," Reyes said.
Officials believe these incidents are isolated.
