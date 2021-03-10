HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Quinnipiac University has announced it will hold in-person graduation ceremonies this spring for the class of 2021 and the class of 2020.
The ceremonies will be held separately in May, on the quad of the Mount Carmel campus.
The following guidelines are established in order to protect the health and safety of the community:
- Graduating students are invited to bring a maximum of two guests to Commencement.
- Tickets will be needed to access the Quad, and access will be strictly limited to two guests due to health-related space restrictions.
- Additional guests can participate remotely through a virtual streaming of the ceremony.
- Ceremonies will be held rain or shine outside (indoor capacity limits preclude inclusion of guests).
- In the event of inclement weather and to provide optimal viewing for our guests, umbrellas will not be allowed. We recommend guests bring a rain jacket or poncho, in the event of rain.
- All seating will be on a flat grassy area that is wheelchair accessible.
The following health and safety protocols will be in place during the Commencement ceremonies:
- Masks are to be worn at all times.
- Guest seating will be in pairs, six feet apart, and appropriate physical distancing will be maintained at all times.
- Attendees will be instructed to complete a symptom checking process the day of the event.
