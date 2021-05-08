CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are on scene of an active shooter situation at a Cromwell hotel.
It occurred Saturday evening at the Quality Inn on Berlin Road near the Lowe's.
According to Cromwell Police Chief Denise Lamontagne, officers initially responded to the Quality Inn after receiving a report of an armed man.
Area police departments, including CT State Police, helped conduct a sweep of the area for the person that was described to them.
However, they did not find the person they had been looking for.
One person was taken to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.
Chief Lamontagne says the Quality Inn is still under lockdown.
Part of Berlin Road is blocked while police investigate.
