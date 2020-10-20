(WFSB) -- Being quarantined, or having more time working from home, has led to a spike being seen in people wanting to play a musical instrument.
“We see a huge uptick in orchestral strings, so violin, viola, cello, not a lot of string bass but we do see some of those,” said James Burns, who manages the Music & Arts store in Waterford.
When the pandemic hit in March, the store’s business tune changed to online lessons, even up 85 percent in August at one music store chain.
“It’s really easy to pick up a guitar, learn, record, and be able to play hundreds of songs,” Burnes said.
At Beller's Music store in Manchester, teachers and students connect via Zoom.
“We have people that haven’t done it before; they’ve always wanted to do it,” said Beller’s store manager Nick Dubaldo.
It takes time to learn an instrument, and now it seems the pandemic has given folks that precious time.
“They might have had a 45 minute commute, an hour and a half commute, each day, and now they have essentially free time if they’re working from home,” Dubaldo said.
For those interested in making music, check out Music & Arts in Waterford by clicking here, or Beller’s Music by clicking here.
