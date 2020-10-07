STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- The quarantine has been lifted from Belden Hall at the University of Connecticut, meaning no dorms are currently under quarantine restrictions at this time.
The quarantine was lifted from Belden Hall at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, following seven days with no new positive cases there.
In a letter to students, the university’s medical director wrote “It worked. You stopped the spread of COVID-19 in Belden Hall in under two weeks. That is an incredible achievement.”
Restrictions were put on Belden Hall nearly two weeks ago due to a concerning trend of positive COVID-19 cases among residents.
At that time, students in Eddy Hall were already under restrictions, but those have since been lifted.
As of Wednesday, UConn officials said the Storrs currently has 25 current positive and/or suspected on-campus student cases.
There were seven new off-campus positive cases reported Wednesday.
