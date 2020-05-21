MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) – Quassy Amusement & Waterpark is slated to open on June 20.
On Wednesday, Governor Ned Lamont announced that amusement parks will be part of the Phase 2 reopening, which is scheduled for June 20.
Quassy is currently hiring to fill dozens of positions in a variety of departments for the summer.
Positions being filled include grounds, ride safety inspectors, restroom attendants, games, arcade attendants, ride operators, food service, lifeguards, parking, retail sales, customer relations, sales team associate, and guest services representatives.
The applications are being accepted from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at the park’s human resources office.
For more information on the park’s reopening plan, click here.
