MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Quassy Amusement Park is gearing up to reopen for the season this weekend.
The park will open for its 113th season on Saturday, April 24.
Officials said the park will operate under guidelines from the state and local health department, including social distancing and wearing face masks.
The season kicks off with some community service initiatives, offering guests discounted all-day ride passes when they donate to charitable organizations.
Officials said they’re calling them “The Quassy Cares” weekends, which will be April 24 and 25, and May 1 and 2.
The park will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the two opening weekends. Parking is $10 and guests may purchase wristbands or individual ride tickets at the lakefront property.
“With so many families struggling during the COVID crisis, the park decided to dedicate its first two weekends to causes that will assist in a number of ways,” Quassy President Eric Anderson said in a press release.
Park officials said guests can purchase an all-day ride wristband for $10 when making donations of nonperishable food items, personal care and toiletries, or dog food and dog toys. The wristband is $23 without a donation. One donated item per guest will be required to receive the discount.
Organizations that will benefit by the donations include Acts 4 Ministry of Waterbury, Brass City Rescue, of Middlebury, and the Greater Waterbury Campership Fund.
For more information about the park's reopening, click here.
