MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - Phase Two of Connecticut’s reopening is underway and as part of that, Quassy Amusement Park reopened Saturday.
We saw firsthand how much work goes into keeping guests and employees safe.
Families not only found relief from today’s balmy weather, but respite.
“We’re just doing everything. Non-stop. Water rides, the roller coaster, the horses — we’re doing everything, everything. It’s amazing,” said Donte Johnson of New York.
After months of stay-at-home orders, they ventured into the park.
It’s a summer no one’s experienced before.
But the masks and social distance markers are here despite the challenges says co-owner George Frantzis.
“We really want our guests to enjoy their stay here, but we really need to work together to make this thing work,” Frantzis said.
On reopening day, the park reminded people to follow the new guidelines.
Throughout the day, employees sanitize every touch point.
Yellow tape shows where families can stand, waiting in line for physical distance.
It’s a formula needed, the park believes, to enjoy the summer safely.
Quassy is operating only at 25 percent capacity, which means the park will get packed fast.
The park plans to post on social media when it reaches those levels.
Customers are asked to purchase tickets online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.