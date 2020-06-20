MIDDLEBURY, CT (WQFSB) - Phase Two of Connecticut’s reopening is underway and as part of that, Quassy Amusement Park opens today.
They have the perfect day for it.
The weather will be fabulous and it is Father’s Day weekend, so Quassy is hoping they will get a decent crowd.
At Quassy Amusement Park, safety is their top priority as they prepare to open today.
Signage about social distancing and markers to demonstrate six feet of distance are everywhere.
Masks must be worn throughout the park except on water rides.
Equipment will be sanitized regularly and people will be asked to board every other ride to keep people safely apart.
While some people aren’t so ready to head to amusement parks just yet amid a pandemic, others are willing to give it a go.
“I guess if everyone keeps their distance and wears masks, it might be better to go back and it might feel more safe, but I don’t think it's going to go back to normal anytime soon with everything going on," Avon resident Sammy Rosenfeld tells us.
Lake Compounce will open on Monday and follow similar guidelines, all in an effort to make the Summer fun and safe.
“We’re asking everyone to wear a facial covering while you’re in the park. Temperature checks will be required for both guests and team members and, of course, we need people to practice social distancing,“ Lake Compounce Director of Marketing Amy Thomas stated.
Both parks will be operating at reduced capacity to avoid crowding.
Customers are asked to purchase tickets online.
