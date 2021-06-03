MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - Quassy Amusement Park announced that it will be closed on Thursday.
The park in Middlebury said the reason was the potential for storms.
Channel 3's meteorologists said there was a good chance for storms Thursday afternoon, some of which could be strong.
The storms could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours.
Read more about the forecast here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.