MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - Quassy Amusement & Waterpark in Middlebury released on Monday its plan for when it reopens later this month.
The park said it is ready to kick off its 2020 season on June 20, when phase 2 of the state's COVID-19 reopening plan is scheduled to get underway.
Quassy said it will operate under COVID-19 mandates issued by the State of Connecticut, which include social distancing in queue lines for rides and limiting daily attendance to less than normal capacity. The park will require that all guests wear facemasks while on the property.
Further guidelines and safety protocols can be found on the park's website here.
“These have been challenging times for everyone,” said Eric Anderson, park resident. “We have been working diligently with state officials as well as our industry associations to achieve criteria for reopening. We’re certainly pleased that we can finally welcome guests.”
Anderson said guests are encouraged to buy their tickets online and arrive at the park early on the day of their visit.
“Making online purchases will help ease congestion at the ticket booth and arriving early may be in your best interest with the capacity cap,” Anderson said.
Quassy said it will be processing 2020 season passes two weekends prior to the June 20 opening. The season pass office next to the parking lot will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 6-7 and 13-14.
Park officials issued the following guidelines for pre-opening season pass processing:
- When parking, leave an empty space between you and next vehicle.
- Two families – facemasks required - will be permitted in the season pass office at a time.
- Please remain in an orderly line outside of the office with six feet of distance between you and the guests in front of and behind you.
“We really want to stress that guests will need to be patient and follow the guidelines when visiting," Anderson said. "We’ll have queue lines for the rides marked with distancing gaps and arrows along walkways for traffic flow."
Anderson also said there will be park-wide sanitation procedures done by the staff and hand sanitizer available for guest use. Seating outside the restaurant will also be set up to achieve the social distancing mandates.
The rides, Splash Away Bay waterpark and Quassy Beach will be operating when the park opens.
However, the redemption arcade, Bella & Bessie’s Sweet Shoppe and Dog House hot dog stand will not be open during this phase of the state’s plan.
Food and beverages will be available at Quassy Restaurant, Splash Away Bay Café, Ice Cream Parlor, fried dough stand and pizza stand.
The park also announced that its traditional Fourth of July fireworks display has been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.