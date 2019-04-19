MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury is offering to give preschoolers "a day in the park."
On May 19, the park announced that it's hosting a special day for children ages 5 and under where they can receive a free all-day ride wristband.
The wristbands can be obtained through the purchase of an adult wristband.
“We believe this is an outstanding way for us to showcase all of the fantastic attractions we have for not only children, but the entire family,” said Eric Anderson, Quassy's president. “The park is also initiating a new season-long policy for those under 24 months of age. They will receive free rides on the Grand Carousel and train and entrance into the beach and Splash Away Bay [waterpark] area when accompanied by a paid adult.”
One of the new rides the park plans to showcase is called Bouncing Buggies.
“We added two new children’s rides at the lakefront in 2017 and both of those rides also accommodate adults,” Anderson said. “Plus, we have a variety of rides just for younger children – in total, more than a dozen rides for smaller kids.”
The ride area of Quassy will operated weekends starting April 27 with the waterpark and Quassy Beach ramping up for the summer season on May 25.
Daily operation begins June 4 through Labor Day.
Quassy has been in operation for 111 years.
More information can be found on the park's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.