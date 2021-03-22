MIDDLEBURY, CT (WFSB) - Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury said it will be open to guests next month.
Quassy officials slated April 24 for the kick off of the park's 113th season.
The lakeside property will support a number of community service initiatives while offering guests discounted all-day ride passes when they donate items for charitable organizations. The Quassy Cares weekends are April 24 and 25, and May 1 and 2.
“With so many families struggling during the COVID crisis, the park decided to dedicate its first two weekends to causes that will assist in a number of ways,” said Quassy president Eric Anderson.
When making donations of non perishable food items, personal care and toiletries, or dog food and dog toys, patrons may purchase an all-day ride wristband for only $10. The wristband price will be $23 without a donation. One donated item per guest will be required to receive the discount.
Food items will be given to local food pantries with personal care items targeted to Acts 4 Ministry of Waterbury. Dog food and dog toys will go to Brass City Rescue, of Middlebury.
Quassy said it has a long-standing relationship with the Greater Waterbury Campership Fund, which helps send underprivileged children to summer camp.
“The park will continue to support campership,” Anderson noted. “We have always given a portion of opening weekend proceeds to them, though that didn’t happen last year due to our late opening (June 20) because of the pandemic. However, we did make a contribution late in the season.”
Quassy said it will continue to operate under state and local health COVID-19 safety protocols, including the requiring of facemasks and social distancing.
“Once we got open last June, our guests caught on to the protocols pretty quickly,” Anderson said. “With inoculation ramping up, we could very well see more restrictions rolled back, but need our customers stay informed.”
Quassy will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the two opening weekends. Parking will be $10.
