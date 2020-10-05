WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – There are new tools in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
More testing is now available, and these kits can be done in the privacy of your own home.
Quest Diagnostics will be selling the at-home kits.
“This offering is actually really important because it provides access to individuals to high quality PCR testing,” said Jay Wohlgemuth, Quest Diagnostics.
Right now, if you want to get a COVID test, you have to go to a hospital or a healthcare facility.
Quest Diagnostics has come up with a way to test in your home. They are nasal tests and the specimens can be returned in a FedEx envelope overnight, which are then brought to a Quest lab.
There’s also another option to buy an online kit and take the specimen to a drive-thru pharmacy at a nearby Walmart.
To get the test, you have to order it through the Quest Diagnostics website. The at-home test costs $129 and the one to bring to a drive-thru pharmacy costs $119. Insurance companies may cover some of the costs.
Quest says the tests are highly sensitive and specific. They call them the gold standard and are highly accurate.
The average results are ready in two days.
"All of our testing is outdoors, so you're able to drive up or walk up," said Yvette Highsmith, Community Health Center.
Community Health Centers have been doing on-site testing at ten locations. They even have pop-up testing in several communities on weekends.
Yvette Highsmith oversees the CHC testing program. She says to date, they've tested close to 55,000 people and the numbers are increasing. She says an at-home test will give ore people access.
"The more opportunities for testing, that meet people where they are at, are absolutely important and critical," Highsmith said.
To order your at-home test from Quest, click here.
