HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There’s a warning for folks who have gotten blood work done recently.
Quest Diagnostics is putting out a warning after it was hit with a massive data breach.
The world's largest blood-testing company says nearly 12 million patients may have had personal information exposed on or around May 14.
The information may include financial data, social security numbers and medical records, though the company said laboratory test results were not exposed.
Quest says it will work to make sure all impacted patients are notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.