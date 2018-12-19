WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Few answers and many questions remained after police said a 12-year-old boy in West Hartford stabbed his sister to death and his mother.
The boy has been charged with first-degree assault and one count of murder with special circumstances.
The latter is a charge applied in cases where a victim is younger than 16 years old.
The incident happened on Stoner Drive on Monday afternoon.
The boy remains at the Connecticut Children's Hospital, where he was arraigned on Tuesday. He's in the custody of Connecticut judicial marshals.
His mother remains at St. Francis Hospital in stable condition.
Channel 3 reviewed the laws applied in the case and learned that a suspect younger than 14 years old is not treated as an adult, regardless of the crime.
Since the suspect is 12 in this case, he likely faces a less severe punishment.
The whole incident comes as a shock to the community, the mayor said.
"As mayor this is just the worst nightmare," said Mayor Shari Cantor, West Hartford. "To have a tragedy like this and to lose anybody in your community is very difficult."
The girl who died is being remembered by the community.
"It’s going to take a significant amount of time for our community," said Matt Hart, West Hartford town manager. "We understand. We appreciate that but we’re a strong and resilient community that cares about one another."
Support continues to be offered at West Hartford schools for friends and students who knew the siblings.
Mental health professionals will be back at Sedgwick Middle School where the brother and sister were students.
A motive in the case has yet to be determined.
Police are still calling it an active investigation.
