WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager who was shot by officers in Wethersfield over the weekend has died.
Anthony Jose Vega Cruz, 18, was stopped by police on the Silas Deane Highway because they suspected that the car he was in had been stolen.
Protestors want answers and for investigators to release dash cam video of the incident.
Protestors stood at the Wethersfield Police Department on Monday night for about an hour and chanted questions at police Chief James Cetran.
"This is a tragedy, all the way around," Cetran said. "I feel sorry for the family."
Family, friends and activists said they want the details of what led up to the shooting of Cruz. They also believe it should never have happened.
However, police said Cruz drove at officers after the vehicle had been stopped.
Video sent to Channel 3 from an eyewitness showed the aftermath of the incident.
Investigators still haven't confirmed that the car was stolen.
Cruz's family said the vehicle simply wasn't registered. They also claim he was unarmed.
Two Wethersfield officers were involved in the shooting, according to investigators. Their identities have not been released.
