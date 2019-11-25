HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There are questions remaining about why a prosecutor is taking years to review investigations where officers used deadly force.
The state’s Criminal Justice Commission met on Monday to discuss that prosecutor, Gail Hardy, of the Hartford Judicial District.
At this time, it is unclear why Hardy hasn’t completed four investigations into deadly shootings involving officers.
Some of the cases even go back more than a decade.
Now, Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane is reviewing the situation.
While the Criminal Justice Commission met, it’s waiting for the report, which is supposed to be done by the end of the week.
Hardy is investigating four deadly shootings by police officers that occurred between 2008 and 2012. They involve state police and police in East Hartford and Hartford.
The officers involved in those incidents have returned to duty.
In a statement on Monday, the Hartford police union said “We respect State’s Attorney Hardy and the criminal justice process. That being said, police officers deserve a resolution in a timely manner as both their professional and personal lives are significantly impacted.”
Hardy's track record is raising questions about why she was assigned to review the April 20 shooting of 18-year-old Anthony Cruz Vega by Wethersfield police officer Layau Eulizier.
A 2015 law requires that an independent state's attorney be assigned to investigating uses of deadly force by police. Wethersfield is in the New Britain Judicial District.
The ACLU recently called it unacceptable that Hardy was assigned the case.
Kane was actually set to retire last month, but he agreed to stay on for another 30 days
Also, a new policy set to take effect next week requires reports like the ones Hardy was working on within 120 days after an investigation is complete.
