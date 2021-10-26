WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A scandal in West Haven continues to heat up.
At a meeting Monday night, there were a lot of questions about how a city employee could steal more than $600,000.
That employee, Michael DiMassa, has resigned from his job with the city and as a state representative.
Now many are wondering if the scandal will impact next week’s election.
"We are talking about $639,000 missing. You say he has a problem with gambling, how long did this gambling go on for,” said Troy Brown, of West Haven.
"What happened to the finance director, was it both of his eyes closed, both closed, one eye half open,” said Paul Frazalone, of West Haven.
West Haven residents want to know what happened to the money, the federal dollars given to the city for COVID relief.
DiMassa was an aide to the city council, and the FBI said he set up a shell company to distribute the money and gambled it away.
"I have instituted emergency spending controls,” said West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi.
Going forward, Rossi said all payments of $5,000 or more must be reviewed by her or her executive assistant.
However, she’s also on the hot seat for giving DiMassa and his company access to all that money.
City Councilor Barry Cohen, who is also Rossi’s Republican challenger, said it was a conflict of interest.
"This isn't some invoice for $1,000 plumbing bill for the city. This is $84,000, 60-some-odd thousand, huge amounts for COVID money that needed to get in the hands of those who needed it the most,” Cohen said.
There are two investigations, the FBI’s and the city must do a forensic audit to explain what happened.
West Haven is also under financial oversight, as three years ago the city was on the verge of bankruptcy.
Mayor Rossi said “yes it happened under my watch, but I am not responsible for a criminal act. I am going forward to do my best to win this election. I will continue to work hard.”
"The lack of oversight, the lack of transparency, and the lack of any apology or any remorse for what happened on this mayor's watch,” Cohen said.
The election is one week away, and West Haven has been traditionally Democrat, but this scandal could shake things up.
(1) comment
Simple solution , vote Republican .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.