HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A Southern Connecticut State University student died after an injury sustained during practice.
Now, parents and athletes are questioning whether the student’s death is a sign that gymnastics is dangerous or if this was just a fluke accident.
SCSU said 20-year-old Melanie Coleman died on Sunday during gymnastics practice. The university said she sustained a spinal injury while practicing at a gym in Hamden on Friday.
Now, the CIAC executive director is saying gymnastics is just as safe as any other sport.
“We see a lot of discussions around various sports regarding concussions and other injuries, and gymnastics is not one of those sports that jumps to the top of the list,” said Glenn Lungarini, CIAC Executive Director.
Danielle Messier, a West Hartford physical therapist says young gymnasts likely won’t be doing the moves seen at collegiate and Olympic levels.
“They’re working on strength, flexibility, endurance in a very controlled environment,” Messier said.
According to the CDC, gymnasts are no more at risk for injury than any other sport. For children ages five to 14, gymnastics and cheerleading together have the fourth highest rate of injury for all sports.
It drops to fifth for high schools and college-aged athletes.
Gymnastics’ rate of 3.4 injuries per 1,000 athletes is less than half the rate of basketball or general exercise.
While gymnasts have their fair share of injuries, spinal injuries, like the one Coleman suffered, are incredibly rare.
According to the National Health Institute, wrist and hand injuries are the most common for male gymnasts, followed by knee and leg as well as shoulder injuries.
For female athletes, ankle and foot injuries are most common, followed by knee and leg as well as hip, groin and thigh injuries.
Neck and clavicle injuries are rare, occurring in less than 1 in every 1,000 gymnasts for both male and female athletes.
While some parents are raising concern online, participation in gymnastics remains up. According to the CIAC, there were 419 high school gymnasts in 2014-2015. That jumped to 446 in 2016-12017, then 475 the following year before dropping back to 458 last year.
“Our participation numbers across the state for gymnastics have been pretty steady over the last few years,” Lungarini said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.