ENFIELD (WFSB) - Some quick thinking by Enfield police officers led to them locating a lost man.
On Monday around 7 p.m., police received a report from a citizen that a man they frequently see walking along Route 5, had walked through their yard and into the woods.
The caller told police they believed this to be odd given the current weather conditions.
Quick thinking by the investigating officer led him to start following tracks in the snow down Bridge Lane.
Police said other officers located tacks along Rivercliff Lane that led toward the Enfield High School Football field.
Despite low visibility, police were able to locate the man, who said the high wind and driving snow caused him to get lost.
Other Enfield emergency medical personnel responded and evaluated the man, who was determined to be in good health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.