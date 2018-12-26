HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- For all of you who are on the road and back to work, driving home, or returning gifts, Wednesday will be dry and quiet.
Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be seasonably cold, topping out between out 35-40.
The meteorologists at Channel 3 are expecting a storm system to arrive on Thursday evening resulting in rain or a wintry mix. Highs will be near 40 degrees.
Friday will be warm, windy, and rainy. The air will be mild and temps will rise into the lower to mid 50s. The storm could drop up to 1" of rain.
Track the rain with the Channel 3's interactive radar here.
Saturday is expected to be partly to mostly sunny. Temperatures will fluctuate and the high could reach near 50. But, as the day progresses, the mercury thermometer will drop and a northwesterly wind will filter into our state.
Sunday will be partly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 30s.
Looking toward next week, depending on the development of a storm, there is a possibility for some snow.
Read the full Technical Discussion here.
