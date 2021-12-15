HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Quinnipiac is expanding their off-campus housing by buying new homes in a Hamden neighborhood.
According to university spokesperson, John Morgan, the university has been buying residential properties for student housing for more than two decades.
The university purchased more homes on Lucien Drive, where the university already owns a dozen homes according to neighbors.
The newest total is now thirteen.
A statement from John Morgan says,
The university has been purchasing parcels of land and residential properties between New Road and Whitney Ave. for more than two decades. The majority of these purchases are residential properties used for student housing and these strategic acquisitions have helped build continuity between the Mount Carmel Campus and our off-campus housing while also creating a buffer on the western edge of the campus.
Most neighbors say they are fine with Quinnipiac buying up houses. Other neighbors say they are worried.
Real estate agent Jeff Coleman says this could have an impact on home value.
“My initial thought is that it could affect housing on those streets. I think it depends on the condition Quinnipiac keeps those homes in. I think it depends on the condition that those students are in the housing how they keep the homes,” says Coleman.
He adds that there could be benefits to Quinnipiac moving in. “For those people selling to the University, they could get more than current market price,” says Coleman.
Coleman says current homeowners should reach out to the university.
“I think I’d want to go to them and say what are your regulations, how are you going to keep the homes, what kind of rules are you going to put in place,” Colemans says.
Quinnipiac says the school pays full property taxes on residential properties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.