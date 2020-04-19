HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Quinnipiac University is is encouraging students to stay in shape during these difficult times with a virtual 5K.
Emily Mullen is a physical therapy student at Quinnipiac.
After six years of intense courses, she was set to walk at graduation next month and get her doctorate degree.
But given the circumstances, commencement has been postponed.
Emily understands the safety concerns and is trying to make the most out of the current circumstances.
She also works at Quinnipiac's fitness center and wanted to see the school's annual 5K go on somehow.
So this weekend the school held a virtual 5K.
"We thought as a recreation center at Quinnipiac that we could get everyone together in a way virtually and just know that we’re all in this together," Mullen said.
So students, faculty, staff, and alumni have been lacing up their sneakers and running or walking the 5K at their own pace.
Participants track their times using smartphone apps or devices like Apple Watches and Fitbits.
Mental health experts say it's so important right now to try to stay connected with others while maintaining a safe physical distance, that’s why its a great idea to get outside, exercise and keep some sort of physical routine.
"We’ve seen in studies that increased physical activity does help with mental health so we’re hopeful this race is just a small piece of helping cope with a very difficult and unprecedented time," said Mike Medina, Director of Campus Life for Recreation at Quinnipiac.
Close to 300 Quinnipiac Bobcats participated and the response has been positive.
"There’s been a lot of thank you for motivating me to get out of my house and move around a little more."
Once participants finish their 3.1 miles, they send a screenshot of their times and then results will be announced Monday.
Regardless of speed, organizers say at a time where people are social distancing, this virtual 5K is a way for the university to stay connected and motivated.
"And even though we cant physically be there together on campus, that we’re all still able to be in this together and i think having that source of community to still hold on to is definitely really important."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.