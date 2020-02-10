HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – The Town of Hamden and its fire department recognized a Quinnipiac University graduate student on Monday.
Last month, Courtney Vander May, a physical therapy doctoral student was working at a local restaurant when one of her regular customers went into cardiac arrest.
Not detecting a pulse, Vander May, who’s CPR certified, started with chest compressions and kept doing them until first responders arrived.
“I was yelling at him, just come on breathe, come back, keep going and he did start breathing again on his own. Was touch and go for a little bit, then the EMTs go there and they were able to help me out,” Vander May said.
Vander May says she’s glad the man she helped save is alive and doing well.
While it’s the first time she ever had to put her training to use, she says she also hopes it’s the last.
