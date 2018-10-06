The Quinnipiac men’s lacrosse head coach is no longer with the university, according to a statement issued by the school on Saturday afternoon.
The Quinnipiac University Vice President Lynn Bushnell said in a statement that effective immediately the assistant head coach, Mason Poli, was approved to fill the position as interim head coach.
Bushnell wrote in the statement,
“After a comprehensive investigation into violations of the student conduct policy involving hazing and alcohol, the university has extended the suspension of the men’s lacrosse team through Dec. 31, 2018.”
In QU's student handbook, there are 22 subjects when it comes to student code of conduct violations, including alcohol and drugs, harassment, and hazing.
“Because of university policy and federal law protecting the privacy of student records, we cannot provide any additional details on this matter. The university will continue to take action toward those responsible for behavior that poses a threat to the well-being of our students,” added Bushnell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.