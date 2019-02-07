HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - The political fallout in Virginia grew on Thursday.
It was revealed that a powerful Republican state senator was an editor of a 1968 college yearbook that included racist pictures and slurs.
A Quinnipiac leader says that the use of blackface, which has been going on since the 1800s, hasn’t stopped.
He says it’s that social media is making photos, new or old, surface, and go viral.
Virginia became even more embroiled in political scandals on Friday.
Republican State Senate Majority Leader Tommy Norment is under fire for his role as managing editor of the Virginia Military Institute's 1968 yearbook.
The book contains racist slurs and photos, including blackface.
''My responsibility had nothing to do with photographs. It had nothing to do with what was written in there,” said Norment.
Norment condemned "the use of blackface" but also condemned his opponents for "wanting to engulf Republican leaders" in the ongoing saga.
Democratic Governor Ralph Northam faces calls to step down after this photo surfaced from his 1984 medical school yearbook page.
Northam says he's not in the photo, but he did admit to wearing blackface on another occasion.
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said Wednesday, he wore blackface to a college costume party in 1980.
With people across the country weighing in, Quinnipiac Chief Diversity Officer Don Sawyer, is using this opportunity to remind students, blackface is never OK.
“There’s no reason why you can’t use your smartphone to find out these things. We have campaigns on campus that say, ‘my culture is not a costume,’” said Sawyer.
While those campaigns continue, the political careers of those involved in Virginia are at risk.
“We voted you in to be the leaders of our government, but if we see you in blackface, how can we assume that you’re going to be impartial and fair and not racist,” Sawyer said.
The Quinnipiac campaign has been successful.
Sawyer reports no blackface incidents happened this year.
As for the politicians, they’re under fire to resign, but none of them have done so.
