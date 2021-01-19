HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A new Quinnipiac University Poll revealed concerns many Americans have following the capitol riots, including what could happen at Wednesday's inauguration.
More than half of the people surveyed said they're worried about violence surrounding the inauguration.
Sixty-nine percent of responders said they're concerned about violence in Washington and 52 percent said they're concerned about violence in state capitals.
“There’s still an abiding fear in the hearts of Americans that our capitol could be again the scene of an insurrection,” said Tim Malloy, a QU Poll analyst.
As of Tuesday morning, thousands of troops were in Washington D.C. and state capitals beefed up security after an FBI warning of armed protests.
“We’ve been living with the fear of COVID for a year now almost, so compound that with the insurrection with the government and the change of administrations,” Malloy said.
Psychiatrist Dr. Jeffrey Deitz said he's surprised the poll numbers aren't higher.
He said the jarring scenes from the capitol on Jan. 6 could have taken a toll on anyone who watched.
“Whether one has participated or is watching one is literally watching the breakdown of social order, which is why there are so many comparisons to Sept. 11,” Deitz said.
He said it's common for people's mental health to be impacted by a violent incident.
“It’s a fresh defacement of a symbol that stands for something. I think we’re early on with coming to terms with that,” Deitz said.
Deitz shared advice for people dealing with fear or anxiety during this time.
He suggested people pull back from their screens and moderate how much information they're consuming.
He also suggested they share their thoughts or feelings with people they trust.
With tensions high, CBS News learned that President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will push to unify Americans on Wednesday with direct appeals to supporters of President Donald Trump.
"We're going into Wednesday knowing that we're ready to do the work," Harris said. "We have a lot of work to do. It's not going to be easy."
In the meantime, the Justice Department said it continues to track down and arrest people involved in the riots at the U.S. Capitol.
