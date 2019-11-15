NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Friday was the second day of impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill.
Rudy Giuliani’s role in particular has been a major point of focus during the hearings as well.
An expert on the issue spoke to Eyewitness News about what he thinks about Giuliani’s place in foreign relations.
Sean Duffy, Quinnipiac University Political Science Professor says it’s unprecedented that an advisor with no official role in government was contradicting the policy of the state department.
Duffy says what concerns him the most is this is a regular pattern of behavior for Trump.
“There really is no precedent for a private citizen who has no formal role in our government to be calling the shots and working behind the scenes,” Duffy said.
Ambassador Marine Yovanovitch testified that Trump tried to threaten her and undermine her work in the Ukraine.
Yovanovitch was the sole witness. Democrats say her comments show Trump tried to push out career diplomats in the state department.
Duffy says government officials often disagree on policy, but do those battles involve advisors with no official role in government.
“What’s different about this situation is really the role of Rudy Giuliani,” Duffy said.
Giuliani has no job in the administration. Duffy says many Trump supporters like that Trump goes against government norms, but Duffy says that should be concerning.
“For me, the far more troubling thing, and this is not limited to the relationship with the Ukraine and it’s not limited even to foreign policy, is the way this president has been operating outside the structure of government,” Duffy said.
Meanwhile, Trump tweeted during the hearing that presidents have the absolute right to appoint ambassadors.
Some are now raising legal concerns about the tweet from Trump.
Trump criticized Yovanovitch's work in Somalia and Ukraine. In a second tweet, he said current foreign policy has the U.S. Congressional Democrats accused Trump of intimidating witnesses.
"I'm not sure the language he used today rises to that standard, but part of an overall package, I would't be surprised," said Bill Dunlap, Quinnipiac Law Professor.
Dunbar says the tweet on its own falls short of intimidation, but Trump's taken other actions that together could scare other state department employees from testifying.
"It could indicate to them that their jobs are in peril, that their careers could be threatened," Dunlap said.
Another career government official is slated to give closed door testimony on Saturday.
The inquiry will then resume with a public hearing on Tuesday.
