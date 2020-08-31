HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Quinnipiac University released its QU Symptom Checker app for students on Monday.
QU introduced the free mobile app to make it easy for students and staff to check for symptoms of COVID-19.
The app is a tool that allows the university community to monitor their symptoms on a daily logging potential.
“As part of several measures we have put into place to keep our campus healthy, we have added this symptom-checking app,” said Dr. David Hill, professor of medicine and director of the Global Public Health program at Quinnipiac. “We have worked with the developers, MyOwnMed, to tailor the app to our needs, make it easy to use and provide us with key information on a daily basis to stay ahead of any COVID outbreaks.”
Before going to classes, students, faculty, and staff are required to check their symptoms on the app, which gives the university an early detection system to help identify possible cases.
Users will be asked if they have 12 symptoms and the app will evaluate the response based on the CDC and medical guidelines.
For more information, please visit qu.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.