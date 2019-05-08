HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Quinnipiac University released the results of a poll about an officer-involved shooting that happened in New Haven last month.
Hamden residents said 66 percent to 11 percent that the April 16 shooting was not justified, the poll said.
However, residents approve 62 to 29 percent of the job Hamden police are doing.
The results were released on Wednesday morning.
"This survey suggests that Hamdenites regard the incident as an aberration, rather than indicative of how the Hamden Police Department operates," said Quinnipiac University School of Law Professor William Dunlap.
Quinnipiac said the poll asked Hamden residents about their attitudes toward their police department, an officer from which was seen on camera firing at a vehicle police believed was involved in a suspected armed robbery.
Hamden officer Devin Eaton and Yale officer Terrance Pollack were both involved in the shooting, which happened on Dixwell Avenue in New Haven.
About 70 percent of Hamden residents said the officers should be disciplined. Thirty-eight percent took it further and said both should be fired.
Passenger Stephanie Washington, 22, was shot in the face by the injuries were non-life-threatening. The driver, Paul Witherspoon, was not hurt.
State police said they found no weapon in the vehicle.
The incident sparked outrage in both the Hamden and New Haven communities.
Protests were held in both municipalities over the course of several days as critics of the Hamden and Yale departments demanded justice.
However, the majority of Hamden residents polled said they can trust the local police to do what is right and called the shooting an "isolated incident" and not indicative of how the Hamden Police Department operates.
Though, they did want police to make a greater effort to build relationships with community members.
Channel 3 expects to hear more from Hamden residents on Wednesday night when they'll attend a Hamden police commission meeting.
For more on the poll's results, head to its website here.
