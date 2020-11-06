(WFSB) - Ballot counting is winding down in the presidential race.
President Donald Trump came out swinging on Thursday night and said the election had been stolen from him, although he did not provide any concrete evidence.
He also highlighted polling inaccuracies, particularly with those from Quinnipiac University in Hamden.
Friday morning, Quinnipiac University’s director of polling released a statement that said the school’s polls are a highly trusted source.
"For more than two decades, the Quinnipiac University Poll has been a highly-trusted source of opinion surveys with a stellar track record," said Doug Schwartz, associate vice president and director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. "We stand behind our methodology and the polling industry provides valuable insights into changing political opinions over time. We learn with each election cycle and our experts will examine our polling methods and make any necessary adjustments in future years."
Quinnipiac has gained a prominent position nationwide for its polling.
However, Trump said it just got it plain wrong.
“To highlight just a few examples, the day before the election, Quinnipiac was wrong on every occasion that we know of,” Trump said.
It was just one of many accusations Trump made about polling and voting.
While he pursues legal action about alleged ballot issues, he highlighted how pollsters did get things wrong. In 2016, polling had been quite off in its predictions on the race between Trump and Hillary Clinton. It does appear that polling so far may not have been as accurate in this race, although a lot of polling did show Biden favored to win, which he appears on track to do.
While lawsuits may or may not move forward, one thing that will move forward is a rethinking of the polling process. There are suggestions to widen the range of people interviewed to include more non-college educated voters and finding a better mix of rural and suburban voters.
