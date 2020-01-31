HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Quinnipiac University student was arrested for having hallucinogenic mushrooms, cocaine, Xanax and marijuana.
Police said Zachary Roberts, 20, faces several drug charges.
They said they responded to the campus on Thursday.
Their investigation led to a search of Roberts' vehicle.
Officers said they seized 45.3 grams of marijuana, 11 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, 9.4 grams of cocaine and 26 Xanax pills.
Roberts was charged with two counts of possession of narcotics, possession of hallucinogens, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was scheduled to face a judge in Meriden on Feb. 13.
