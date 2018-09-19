HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Quinnipiac University student suffered injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run incident on Tuesday night.
Police said they responded to Whitney Avenue just before midnight.
They said a 19-year-old student, who was only identified as a Wethersfield resident, was walking in the southbound shoulder of the road with a group of friends.
What was described as a "red-colored vehicle" was traveling south on Whitney Avenue at a high rate of speed. Witnesses believe it was a Hyundai Elantra.
Police said it appears that the student was struck by the vehicle's right side mirror.
She suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including injuries to her head, shoulder and knees.
Police said they searched for the vehicle, but could not find it or its driver.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4036.
