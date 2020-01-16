HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – While people across the county watch history being made, a select group of Quinnipiac students witnessed the articles of impeachment get delivered.
The political science students have been down in Washington D.C. for the last two weeks as part of an academic seminar, but on Wednesday, they were eyewitnesses to something that generations will study for years to come.
The House delivered articles of impeachment to the Senate on Wednesday.
Quinnipiac students Emily MacDonald and Stephen Cangialosi can say they were there.
“I sat there, my mouth was wide open, my jaw dropped because I’m watching this, you know,” Cangialosi said.
“It was crazy to see in person because you hear about the impeachment trial, but it was different seeing it actually happen in person,” MacDonald said.
The two are part of a handful of Quinnipiac political science students in Washington D.C. during what’s proving to be a historic time.
“It’s not just something in a history book, not something you learn about in class, it’s real life,” MacDonald said.
This is an annual seminar, where during the day, students get a hands-on look at the inner-workings of government. At night, they get an up-close look at democracy from the gallery of the Senate chambers.
“it was kind of emotion, being there and watching it actually happen,” MacDonald said.
The students say one thing that stood out was how run of the mill it seemed to those involved.
“For the people down there, I think it was just a formality, but that’s how it felt to me. Them doing what they had to do, going through the motions, but for us, it was, ‘oh my God,’” Cangialosi.
Their two weeks in the nation’s capital ends on Friday, but they say what they saw yesterday fueled their passion for politics.
“Even if it’s local or state government, just doing something that is helping people and working for people,” Cangialosi said.
The university is famous for its polls and when it comes to the impeachment, the latest one shows 51 percent approve, but 46 percent believe the Senate should remove President Donald Trump.
