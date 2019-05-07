HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Quinnipiac University said it will release the results of a poll about an officer-involved shooting that happened in New Haven last month.
The data will be available at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
Quinnipiac said the poll asked Hamden residents about their attitudes toward their police department, an officer from which was seen on camera firing at a vehicle police believed was involved in a suspected armed robbery.
Hamden officer Devin Eaton and Yale officer Terrance Pollack were both involved in the shooting, which happened on Dixwell Avenue in New Haven.
Passenger Stephanie Washington, 22, was shot in the face by the injuries were non-life-threatening. The driver, Paul Witherspoon, was not hurt.
State police said they found no weapon in the vehicle.
The incident sparked outrage in both the Hamden and New Haven communities.
Protests were held in both municipalities over the course of several days as critics of the Hamden and Yale departments demanded justice.
