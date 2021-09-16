HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - The Quinnipiac University community is mourning the passing of a student.
According to school officials, fourth year entrepreneurship student Cristian Caamano, 20, of Manhasset, NY died at his off-campus home in Hamden.
Hamden police said they were called to the home on Whitney Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They received a report of an unresponsive man.
Firefighters who responded tried to help him, but Caamano was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they do not suspect foul play and believe what happened to be isolated.
However, Caamano's body was brought to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Farmington for an autopsy to find the cause and manner of death.
"We send our deepest condolences to his family, friends and to our community. Grieving can impact us in different ways and our friends and colleagues can be helpful in lending an ear or giving their time, particularly when we let them know it is needed," said Holly Raider, dean of the School of Business, and Monique Drucker, vice president and dean of Students.
Students seeking help can contact Counseling Services at 203-582-8680. For faculty and staff, assistance is available through Health Advocate, the Employee Assistance Program, at 866-799-2728.
