HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Quinnipiac University elevated its campus alert level to "orange" on Wednesday after a spike in coronavirus cases.
According to the school, 55 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Monday.
The cases consisted of 34 on-campus students and 21 off-campus students. As of Wednesday morning, 108 active cases were said to be in isolation.
"All on-ground graduate and undergraduate classes will be remote for the remainder of week, through Friday, Nov. 6, with the exception of classes in the Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine," said David Hill, MD, senior medical advisor, COVID-19 Task Force. "We will reevaluate whether in-person classes can resume next week. Students should inform their clinical placement, school-based supervisor or internship supervisor that they will not be on site for the remainder of the week. See the end of this communication for school-specific details."
Faculty and staff were also told they could work from home.
All students were told to restrict interactions and activities until further notice. Social interactions should be restricted to residential family or their unit/pod to limit further spread of the virus. All students are asked to remain inside their residence halls, apartments or suites as much as possible, and if outdoors, to limit interactions to with only roommates.
Dining was reduced to take-out only.
In-person events and gatherings on campus were paused.
"We are taking these measures in order to reverse the trend in COVID cases," Hill explained. "We recognize that these increased restrictions are inconvenient and challenging, but we know from public health experts and the experiences of other universities that these measures work to stem the tide of infection. We will continue to take every precaution and containment measure, and we will update our campus community regularly. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding."
The elevation to "Orange Alert" came after Anthony's Oceanview in New Haven was shut down for violating COVID-19 regulations.
RELATED: Anthony's Ocean View in New Haven shut down after violating COVID-19 regulations
Social media video recently showed a number of Quinnipiac University students partying at the venue in tight quarters without masks.
RELATED: QU students sent home for violating health guidelines at gathering at Anthony's Ocean View
The school sent several students home as a result.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.