HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Quinnipiac University announced a campus-wide 14-day quarantine after a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases.
The university said since Wednesday, there have been 155 COVID-19 cases reported at Quinnipiac. This has caused the campus to move to red-alert level.
Due to this, the university implemented a 14-day campus-wide quarantine period, retroactive to Wednesday, November 4. This is because Wednesday is when the university announced that students must restrict activities and social interactions to their family unit.
Residential students are not being allowed off campus and students living off campus should not go to campus, except for testing.
Starting Friday night, students quarantining in their room at the direction of contact tracers should pick up grab-and-go meal from the dining hall, but cannot leave their room at any other time. Students in isolation who have tested positive will have meals delivered to their rooms each night.
The number of active cases is at 212 as of Friday, with the university’s positivity rate at 7.1%.
All on-campus undergraduate and graduate classes were moved to remote learning until November 18.
For the latest information from the university, click here.
