NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Quinnipiac University said it launched a new community walking program for senior citizens on Wednesday.
The kickoff for the "Bobcat Stride" happened at 9 a.m. from the auditorium lobby on the North Haven campus.
The program is free and open to members of the public 50 years of age and older. It will officially run from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning on Friday, Feb. 25.
Walkers from area senior citizens centers are invited.
“The idea came from law school dean Jen Brown and is designed around the concept of mall walking,” said Bethany Zemba, the university’s vice president for strategy and community relations and chief of staff. “We are so pleased to be able to provide a safe place for the seniors of our community to walk during often cold and icy winter months.”
Quinnipiac’s Age Friendly University Committee helped map out a safe walking route on the second floor of the Medicine, Nursing and Health Sciences building. Each loop is a quarter mile. All participants will also receive a reusable bag, water bottle and membership pin.
For more information or to register for the program, contact Karla Natale, associate vice president of community partnerships, at karla.natale@qu.edu or 203-582-5369.
