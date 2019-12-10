HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Denise D’Ascenzo’s legacy has been shaped by trust and her lengthy career at Channel 3.
While she won countless awards, including a number of Emmys, six years ago, Quinnipiac University awarded Denise with an honorary degree for a noteworthy career.
For more than 33 years, Denise came into the homes of Connecticut every night.
Whether people were sitting down to eat dinner or getting ready to go to bed, she delivered the news, both good and bad, with a reassuring presence and a calming voice.
Ben Borgardus, an assistant professor of journalism at Quinnipiac University, says that legacy goes hand in hand with her longevity.
“For someone, especially of her talent, to decide to make a life in Connecticut and stay here for 30 years and to stay at one station is really rare, and it shows her love for the community, her love for the state, and her love for the station and the viewers,” Borgardus said.
In 2013, Denise received an honorary doctorate from Quinnipiac, and delivered the commencement address, telling graduates to be open, to be brave, and to be kind.
“If you’re beginning your career as a teacher, a journalist, a business person, a medical professional, a scientist, a social worker, why not be a kind one? Wherever you go from here, set an example by doing your job and living your life with kindness. Be kind and you will be more at peace with the world,” Denise said.
Borgardus says that kindness was something viewers easily picked up.
“TV can be a hard business that we’re covering bad news, we’re covering death, we’re covering destruction, but she really had a way of putting people at ease,” Borgardus said.
Through an undeniable warmth that simply radiated through your television screen.
“The way that she reached through that television and talked directly to the person at home. She was talking in a studio with lights and cameras pointed at her, but watching at home, you would never know that. It seemed like she was talking directly to you,” Borgardus said.
That’s because for so many years, to so many viewers, Denise was doing exactly that.
